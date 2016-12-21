TRENDING ON BS
Rs 30 crore seized in Maharashtra post demonetisation
TN: Swipe machines for LPG agents from Jan 1 to collect cash

Orders had already been placed with the banks for supply of swiping machines, an official said

Press Trust of India 

Empty Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders are seen at a gas distribution centre at Dujana village in Noida (Photo: Reuters)
Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) agents in Tamil Nadu will be provided swiping machines from January 1, 2017 to collect money for cylinders from customers as part of the government's programme to reduce cash usage, a senior official of Indane Gas said.

The official, speaking to reporters on condition of anonymity, said from January 1 all the agents would get these machines from the banks.

Orders had already been placed with the banks for supply of swiping machines, he said.

The delivery boys would carry the swiping machines along with the LPG cylinders, he said.

