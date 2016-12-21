TN: Swipe machines for LPG agents from Jan 1 to collect cash

Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) agents in will be provided from January 1, 2017 to collect money for cylinders from customers as part of the government's programme to reduce cash usage, a senior official of said.

The official, speaking to reporters on condition of anonymity, said from January 1 all the agents would get these machines from the banks.

Orders had already been placed with the banks for supply of swiping machines, he said.

The delivery boys would carry the along with the cylinders, he said.