TN to take steps for holding Jallikattu: Panneerselvam after meeting Modi

Tamil Nadu government will soon take steps for holding banned Jallikattu event with the backing of the Centre, Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said today after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi who expressed government's inability to promulgate an ordinance on the issue.
"We will soon take steps with the backing of the Centre for the holding of the sport. You will soon see (the steps). All is well that ends well. Wait, good will happen," he told reporters after the meeting with Modi during which he urged the Central government to issue an ordinance to enable the sport to be conducted.
As protests demanding the lifting of the ban on bull taming sport Jallikattu spread across Tamil Nadu, the Chief Minister rushed here last night to meet the Prime Minister with a request for ordinance. He was accompanied in the meeting by Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan.
Modi told the Chief Minister that he fully understood and respected the sentiments of Tamil Nadu people on the Jallikattu issue.
"I am aware of the feelings of the people of Tamil Nadu on the issue," Modi was quoted by the Chief Minister as having told him.
After the Chief Minister pressed for immediate steps for promulgation of an ordinance, the Prime Minister told him that the Supreme Court was yet to give its verdict on the notification of the government on the issue but the Centre would support any steps taken by the state government on this.
Panneerselvam also recalled that AIADMK chief Sasikala has written a letter to the Prime Minister seeking Centre's ordinance to hold the sport.
The Chief Minister said he told the Prime Minister that Jallikattu is a traditional right of Tamil Nadu and a sport symbolising bravery and that it should be allowed.
Earlier, the PMO indicated the government's inability to promulgate an ordinance on allowing Jallikattu noting that the matter is sub-judice.
"While appreciating the cultural significance of Jallikattu, the Prime Minister observed that the matter is at present sub-judice," the PMO said after the meeting.
At the same time, it said, "The Centre would be supportive of the steps taken by the state government.
