To prevent sunburn, sunscreen better than umbrella

Sitting under an at the is no substitute for using sunscreen, a new study shows.

About 78 per cent of people who used only an to protect themselves from the sun during a few hours at the were sunburned the next day, compared to only 25 per cent of people who used with a sun protection factor (SPF) of 100, researchers found.

But while prevented more sunburns than a large umbrella, neither method was 100 per cent effective.

“It’s good to have a holistic approach,” said lead author Hao Ou-Yang. “You need to think of a combination of measures.”

Ou-Yang and a co-author both work for Johnson and Johnson in Skillman, New Jersey. The company partly funded the study and is the parent company of Neutrogena , which manufactures the used in the research.

Ou-Yang told Reuters that people should use a combination of approaches like using a high-SPF sunscreen, wearing clothes and a hat, and seeking shade.

For the new study, the researchers recruited 81 fair-skinned people to sit in the midday sun at Lake Lewisville, Texas, for 3 and a half hours in August 2014. The participants were randomly assigned to use SPF 100 or to use a standard-size umbrella.

The participants were checked the next day for sunburns.

The researchers found 142 sunburned areas on the 41 people who used an umbrella, but only 17 on those who used sunscreen.

Overall, 32 of those who used umbrellas ended up with sunburns, compared to 10 in the group.

The researchers explain in JAMA Dermatology that umbrellas are designed to block direct rays from the sun but they don't protect against scattered rays. “You don’t want to just trust one method for sun protection,” said Jennifer Stein, a dermatologist at NYU Langone Medical Center in New York City. “The safest way to be outside is avoid the middle of the day, sit in the shade, wear protective clothing and sunscreen.”

People should use a with an SPF of at least 30, said Stein, who was not involved with the new study. She said one reason to buy a with a higher SPF is that consumers typically don't apply as much of it as companies do when they test the product. Using a combination of protective factors can prevent sunburns even among people with the fairest skin, she said.

“There is no reason to be a vampire,” said Stein. “Go on vacation. Go to the and have an active lifestyle. Just be careful.”