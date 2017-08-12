Toilet Ek Prem Katha: Akshay Kumar-starrer earns Rs 13 crore on day-1

TRENDING ON BS
IANS  |  Mumbai 

"Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" is in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to improve the sanitation conditions, with an emphasis on the eradication of open defecation, especially in rural areas.

Actors Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer satire film "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" has received a good response at the box office by collecting over Rs 13 crore on its opening day.

The film, which released on Friday and is directed by Shree Narayan Singh, collected Rs 13.10 crore on first day, the makers said.

"'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' picked up rapidly post noon onwards... Mass circuits have performed the best... Multiplexes decent and good," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Saturday.
 

"Friday - Rs 13.10 crore. India business. Saturday and Sunday look better... Business to get big boost on Tuesday (August 15) Independence Day," he added.

Film expert Komal Nahta tweeted: "'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' is quite entertaining, thanks to the comic first half. But second half not as good."

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

