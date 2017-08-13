Toilet- Ek Prem Katha does wonders on Day 2 at box office, earns Rs 17 cr

-
ALSO READToilet Ek Prem Katha: Akshay Kumar-starrer earns Rs 13 crore on day-1 Toilet: Ek Prem Katha review-Manages to raise a stink but gets preachy Toilet: Ek Prem Katha review: An attempt to sidle up to the govt? Romancing with Railways: Toilet Ek Prem Katha campaign to roll out on track Movie review: Toilet: Ek Prem Katha tom-toms govt's Swachh Bharat Mission
-
Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Toilet Ek Prem Kath' opened on a great note at the Box-Office.
The film earned Rs. 13.10 crore on Day 1 but witnessed growth on the second day, as the film managed to earn Rs 17.10 crore, which takes the total to Rs. 30.20 crore.
Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the figures on his Twitter handle.
Considering the positive word of mouth, 'Toilet Ek Prem Katha' is likely to set the cash registers ringing over the next few days.
The movie deals with the menace of open defecation and is based on a real life incident wherein a woman left her husband after finding out that there was no toilet in their house.
The movie has been helmed by Shree Narayan Singh. This is the first time Akshay collaborated with Bhumi.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU