Toilet- Ek Prem Katha does wonders on Day 2 at box office, earns Rs 17 cr

Film earned Rs 13.10 cr on Day 1 but witnessed growth on Day 2, which takes total to Rs. 30.20 cr

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Railways may allow Toilet: Ek Prem Katha team to brand the toilet doors of select trains and station platforms with its posters

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Toilet Ek Prem Kath' opened on a great note at the Box-Office.

The film earned Rs. 13.10 crore on Day 1 but witnessed growth on the second day, as the film managed to earn Rs 17.10 crore, which takes the total to Rs. 30.20 crore.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the figures on his Twitter handle.

Considering the positive word of mouth, 'Toilet Ek Prem Katha' is likely to set the cash registers ringing over the next few days.

The movie deals with the menace of open defecation and is based on a real life incident wherein a woman left her husband after finding out that there was no toilet in their house.

The movie has been helmed by Shree Narayan Singh. This is the first time Akshay collaborated with Bhumi.

