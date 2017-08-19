'Toilet Ek Prem Katha' enters Rs 100 crore club

had struggled to make a mark at the box-office in past few months.

But, it is Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's 'Toilet Ek Prem Katha' which has ended the drought and finally raked in some big numbers to keep the box-office ticking.

According to Box Office India, the movie has finally managed to enter the Rs 100 crore club on its 8th day as it collected INR 4 crore approx on its second Friday.

The movie grossed Rs 3.75 crore nett approx on its eighth day.

While the movie had no major competition on its second Friday except for Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao starrer 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', the movie's business was affected in metros and South because of Hollywood release Annabelle Creation which recorded a good collection.

The movie is Akshay's eighth Rs100 crore grosser which makes him the second superstar after who has been giving consistent hits.

Made on a budget of Rs 18-22 crore, the movie deals with the menace of open defecation and is based on a real-life incident wherein a woman left her husband after finding out that there was no toilet in their house.

The movie has been helmed by Shree Narayan Singh. This is the first time Akshay collaborated with Bhumi.