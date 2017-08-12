'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' tom-toms govt's Swachh Bharat Mission

A drab narrative draped in good humour, Akshay Kumar-starrer Toilet Ek Prem Katha is embellished with preachy monologues and one-liners that shamelessly sneak in praises for the ruling government. Yet, the idiosyncrasies of a talented star cast, a few hard-hitting dialogues and an overlaying social message brewed with humour will please those who enter the theatres to be tickled. We live in times when mediocre humour and overpriced popcorn sell like hot cakes. Set in two neighbouring villages of Uttar Pradesh, the script that stretches beyond two hours offers no ...