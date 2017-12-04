Toll policy on cards for smoother highway rides

How and where highway tolls would be paid is set to change soon. The government is working on a policy to plan tolling booths in such a way that it leads to minimal disruption of traffic and time.

Toll booths on a highway would be at least 50 km apart and would only be at major cities, according to a policy in the works. The definition of a major city would be changed to one with a population of more than 200,000. The proposal of the ministry of road transport and highways would require clearance from the Cabinet. “Once we finalise the details, we will send the note to the ...