Took many steps for peace with Pak, got Pathankot, Uri in response: Jaitley

Defence Minister on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government had taken enough steps to ease tension with but responded with cross-border to "successfully" prevent the atmosphere needed for peace talks.

The government took "significant steps to ease the situation", which included inviting Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath ceremony and Modi's December 2015 Lahore stopover for a social function at the Sharifs.

"Each one of these was responded by with, let's say, a or an Uri or even the mutilation of two of our soldiers. The environment, which must exist for talks, was successfully prevented by Pakistan," told the media, referring to attacks in India.

The Minister said the Indian armed forces, which include the and the (BSF), have been dominating the (Line of Control) — the de facto border with — for the "past few weeks" to curb the cross-border militant incursion.

refused to get into details about how the government planned to control escalating militancy in

"I don't want to get into the strategic details but in the past few weeks, our armed forces are dominating the Our security forces have been maintaining control over the situation."

Asked about the situation in the Valley, the Minister said it was not as bad as it was made out to be.

"Go and see for yourself. Some south districts were a challenge. The other parts of the valley, including Srinagar, are normal."