Took swift action in cases related to communal violence: Vasundhara Raje

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, whose government started on a strong note four years ago by announcing a series of labour and industrial reforms, breaks her silence over alleged communal tensions in the state as she enters the final year of the government. Raje says her government has taken swift action in all cases related to cow vigilantes and Love Jihad cases.

In an interview to Sahil Makkar, Raje claims her government managed to reform the power and education sectors, despite financial constraints. Edited excerpts: The murder of Mohammad Afrajul in a Love Jihad case ...