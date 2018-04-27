Top SBI, IDBI execs among 9 shortlisted for RBI Dy Governor post

A search panel headed by the Cabinet Secretary is scheduled to interview candidates on May 10 to find a successor to Deputy Governor S S Mundra, who completed his three-year term in July last year.

Out of about 40 applications received, the Financial Sector Regulatory Appointment Search Committee (FSRASC) has shortlisted about 9 names who have been called for interview on May 10, sources said.

Some of the bankers who have been shortlisted are managing director M K Jain and SBI managing directors B Sriram and P K Gupta.

A few other names from the private sector and some serving bureaucrats have also been called for interview, sources said.

As per the Act, the central bank should have four deputy governors - two from within the ranks and one commercial banker and another an economist to head the monetary policy department.

The search panel also includes Governor, Financial Services Secretary and some independent members.

Although interviews were conducted on July 29 last year, the government decided to start the process all over again in January this year.

According to the public notice published on the ministry's website earlier this year, applicants should have at least 15 years of experience in and financial market operations.

Besides, applicants should have extensive experience as a full-time director or board member and possess understanding at a very senior level, of supervision and compliance in the financial sector, it had said.

The last date for sending the application to the finance ministry was February 20.

The appointment will be made for a period of three years and the person will be eligible for reappointment, it had said.

The deputy governor will draw a fixed salary of Rs 2.25 lakh per month plus allowances, it had said.