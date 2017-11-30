Torrential overnight rains, winds batter Kanniyakumari district

Torrential overnight accompanied by squally winds lashed this district, uprooting scores of trees and affecting normal life today.



The district administration asked people not to venture out following the heavy and squally winds.



Many parts suffered power cuts even as educational institutions remained closed in this district.A couple of trains, originating and passing through this district suffered partial to full cancellation, even as some of them were rescheduled, Southern Railway officials said.Local administration employed personnel to remove uprooted trees even as movement of vehicular traffic was affected.Meanwhile, accompanied with strong winds lashed many parts of south such as Tirunelveli and Tuticorin among others.Fishermen stayed off the sea in Tuticorin even as boats anchored on the shore suffered damage following strong winds.Educational institutions remained closed in southern districts such as Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Viruthunagar and Thanjavur.