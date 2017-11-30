JUST IN
Torrential overnight rains, winds batter Kanniyakumari district

Many parts suffered power cuts even as educational institutions remained closed in this district

Press Trust of India  |  Kanniyakumari (TN) 

Heavy rains, strong winds disrupt normal life in Kanyakumari, MET Department predicts heavy rainfall in the town for the next 24 hours.

Torrential overnight rains accompanied by squally winds lashed this district, uprooting scores of trees and affecting normal life today.

The district administration asked people not to venture out following the heavy rains and squally winds.


Many parts suffered power cuts even as educational institutions remained closed in this district.

A couple of trains, originating and passing through this district suffered partial to full cancellation, even as some of them were rescheduled, Southern Railway officials said.

Local administration employed personnel to remove uprooted trees even as movement of vehicular traffic was affected.

Meanwhile, rains accompanied with strong winds lashed many parts of south Tamil Nadu such as Tirunelveli and Tuticorin among others.

Fishermen stayed off the sea in Tuticorin even as boats anchored on the shore suffered damage following strong winds.

Educational institutions remained closed in southern districts such as Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Viruthunagar and Thanjavur.

First Published: Thu, November 30 2017. 16:27 IST

