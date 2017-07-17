Torrents Morghulis: Killing piracy before men die in 'Game of Thrones'

"Game of Thrones" fans have waited for a little more than a year to feed on the raw and brutal epic fantasy drama.



Such is the popularity of "Thrones", about seven warring kingdoms, dragons, White Walkers and their army of undead, that fans often resort to piracy to stay updated about the story, making it the most pirated TV show for the fifth year in a row.



To guard the seventh season of the HBO series from piracy mongers in India, the show decided to come up with a unique campaign, " Morghulis".Hoardings and standees with the tweaked up phrase that means ' must die', were plastered across major cities to discourage people from resorting toThe innovative move, in collaboration with Hotstar, HBO's streaming partner in India, encourages fans to watch "Game of Thrones" legally.A wordplay on the uber popular phrase spoken by one of its characters, Jaqen H'ghar, "Valar Morghulis" translates to 'All men must die' in the High language.The public opinion on social media, however, seemed to be divided.One of the users complimented the online portal for its initiative while telling the ghost of will keep haunting the Internet."#TorrentsMorghulis Well done @hotstartweets. But will never die."Calling out users' double standards, a tweet read, "#TorrentsMorghulis is Rs 200 a month. If you still do torrents, at least admit you're cheap."On television, the seventh season of "Game of Thrones" will air on Star World and Star World HD on Tuesday while the first episode, "Dragonstone", was available in India at 7:30 am on Monday.