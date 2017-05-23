Total 3805 job vacancies in various central govt departments

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) of India under the Government of India has officially announced the total number of job postings. The SSC conducts the CGL (Combined Graduate Level) exams on behalf of various departments and ministries affiliated to the Central Govt. of India.
A total of 3805 posts (tentative) are expected to be filled. If you are an aspiring candidate, you can submit your application online on or before 16th of June, 2017. Anyone who has completed their graduation in any area can apply for the same. One has to qualify in the SSC CGL 2017. Read the qualifications and eligibility for different posts here.
List of Vacancies As Announced By SSC CGL 2017
|Department
|Post
|No. of Vacancy
|Code of Post
|CAG
|Assistant Audit Officer Group ‘B’
|600
|F
|CAG
|Assistant Audit Officer Group ‘B’
|100
|$
|Intelligence Bureau
|Assistant Section Officer
|51
|C
|Ministry of Railways
|Assistant Section Officer
|32
|D
|AFHQ
|Assistant Section Officer
|146
|G
|Central Administrative Tribunal
|Department of Electronics and Information Technology
|Election Commission
|Assistant
|19
|H
|M/O Parliamentry Affairs
|Vice President's Secretariat
|Directorate of Forensic Science Services
|Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change
|Ministry of Mines
|Assistant
|114
|I
|Ministry of Textiles
|Narcotics Control Bureau
|Directorate of Forensic Science Services (Home Affairs)
|Assistant
|1
|>
|Ministry of Corporate Affairs 2. Indian Coast Guard
|Assistant/ Superintendent
|26
|&
|Central Bureau of Narcotics
|Sub-Inspector
|1
|#
|Directorate of Enforcement (Deptt. Revenue)
|Assistant Enforcement Officer
|41
|N
|Central Bureau of Investigation
|Sub Inspectors
|54
|O
|Department of Post
|Inspector Post
|101
|P
|CAG
|Divisional Accountant
|300
|Q
|Statical & Program Implementation
|Junior Statistical Officer
|50
|R
|C & AG
|Auditor
|900
|T
|CAG
|Accountant/ Junior Accountant
|500
|W
|Controller General of Accounts
|Accountant/ Junior Accountant
|542
|X
|Ministry of Communications (Dept of Post)
|Customs Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal
|DTE, (Ministry of Defence)
|Upper Division Clerk
|227
|Y
|Ministry of Coal
|Ministry of Water Resources
|Ministry of Textiles
|Office of Development Commissioner (MSME)
|TOTAL VACANIES
|3805
You can download the Official List here. In the Official List, you may notice that some departments have 0 vacancies. What does it mean? It means that those departments have not shared the list of posts with the SSC. One they share the list, the SSC once again updates it and notifies the candidates through the site.
Keep in mind that all the vacancies listed on the SSC site are not final. When the requirements arise, the departments inform the SSC. These changes general take place throughout the year until final results are made public. On the bright side, there are always chances of an increase in the numbers of jobs as more departments notify the SSC of job requirements.
Remember, the last date to submit online applications for SSC CGL 2017 is June 16 Friday. More details are given in the SSC CGL 2017 Notification here. For the exam preparations, you can get the latest materials here. Also you can get all the solved papers (2007-2016) here.