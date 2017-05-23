TRENDING ON BS
Total 3805 job vacancies in various central govt departments

Anyone who has completed their graduation in any area can apply for the same

Sagar Mavani 

Total 3805 job vacancies in various central govt departments

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) of India under the Government of India has officially announced the total number of job postings. The SSC conducts the CGL (Combined Graduate Level) exams on behalf of various departments and ministries affiliated to the Central Govt. of India.

 A total of 3805 posts (tentative) are expected to be filled. If you are an aspiring candidate, you can submit your application online on or before 16th of June, 2017.  Anyone who has completed their graduation in any area can apply for the same. One has to qualify in the SSC CGL 2017. Read the qualifications and eligibility for different posts here.

List of Vacancies As Announced By SSC CGL 2017

Department Post No. of Vacancy Code of Post
CAG Assistant Audit Officer Group ‘B’ 600 F
CAG Assistant Audit Officer Group ‘B’ 100 $
Intelligence Bureau Assistant Section Officer 51 C
Ministry of Railways Assistant Section Officer 32 D
AFHQ Assistant Section Officer 146 G
       
Central Administrative Tribunal      
Department of Electronics and Information Technology      
Election Commission Assistant 19 H
M/O Parliamentry Affairs       
Vice President's Secretariat      
       
 Directorate of Forensic Science Services       
Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change       
Ministry of Mines  Assistant 114 I
Ministry of Textiles       
Narcotics Control Bureau      
       
Directorate of Forensic Science Services (Home Affairs) Assistant 1
Ministry of Corporate Affairs 2. Indian Coast Guard Assistant/ Superintendent 26 &
Central Bureau of Narcotics Sub-Inspector 1 #
Directorate of Enforcement (Deptt. Revenue) Assistant Enforcement Officer 41 N
Central Bureau of Investigation Sub Inspectors 54 O
Department of Post Inspector Post 101 P
CAG Divisional Accountant 300 Q
Statical & Program Implementation Junior Statistical Officer 50 R
C & AG Auditor 900 T
CAG Accountant/ Junior Accountant 500 W
       
Controller General of Accounts  Accountant/ Junior Accountant 542 X
Ministry of Communications (Dept of Post)      
       
Customs Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal       
DTE, (Ministry of Defence)  Upper Division Clerk 227 Y
Ministry of Coal       
Ministry of Water Resources       
Ministry of Textiles      
Office of Development Commissioner (MSME)      
       
    TOTAL VACANIES 3805  
 
You can download the Official List here. In the Official List, you may notice that some departments have 0 vacancies. What does it mean? It means that those departments have not shared the list of posts with the SSC. One they share the list, the SSC once again updates it and notifies the candidates through the site.

Keep in mind that all the vacancies listed on the SSC site are not final. When the requirements arise, the departments inform the SSC. These changes general take place throughout the year until final results are made public. On the bright side, there are always chances of an increase in the numbers of jobs as more departments notify the SSC of job requirements.

Remember, the last date to submit online applications for SSC CGL 2017 is June 16 Friday. More details are given in the SSC CGL 2017 Notification here. For the exam preparations, you can get the latest materials here. Also you can get all the solved papers (2007-2016) here

