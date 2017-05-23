Total 3805 job vacancies in various central govt departments

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) of India under the Government of India has officially announced the total number of job postings. The conducts the (Combined Graduate Level) exams on behalf of various departments and ministries affiliated to the Central Govt. of India.



A total of 3805 posts (tentative) are expected to be filled. If you are an aspiring candidate, you can submit your application online on or before 16th of June, 2017. Anyone who has completed their graduation in any area can apply for the same. One has to qualify in the 2017. Read the qualifications and eligibility for different posts here.



List of Vacancies As Announced By 2017





Department Post No. of Vacancy Code of Post CAG Assistant Audit Officer Group ‘B’ 600 F CAG Assistant Audit Officer Group ‘B’ 100 $ Intelligence Bureau Assistant Section Officer 51 C Ministry of Railways Assistant Section Officer 32 D AFHQ Assistant Section Officer 146 G Central Administrative Tribunal Department of Electronics and Information Technology Election Commission Assistant 19 H M/O Parliamentry Affairs Vice President's Secretariat Directorate of Forensic Science Services Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change Ministry of Mines Assistant 114 I Ministry of Textiles Narcotics Control Bureau Directorate of Forensic Science Services (Home Affairs) Assistant 1 > Ministry of Corporate Affairs 2. Indian Coast Guard Assistant/ Superintendent 26 & Central Bureau of Narcotics Sub-Inspector 1 # Directorate of Enforcement (Deptt. Revenue) Assistant Enforcement Officer 41 N Central Bureau of Investigation Sub Inspectors 54 O Department of Post Inspector Post 101 P CAG Divisional Accountant 300 Q Statical & Program Implementation Junior Statistical Officer 50 R C & AG Auditor 900 T CAG Accountant/ Junior Accountant 500 W Controller General of Accounts Accountant/ Junior Accountant 542 X Ministry of Communications (Dept of Post) Customs Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal DTE, (Ministry of Defence) Upper Division Clerk 227 Y Ministry of Coal Ministry of Water Resources Ministry of Textiles Office of Development Commissioner (MSME) TOTAL VACANIES 3805

You can download the Official List here . In the Official List, you may notice that some departments have 0 vacancies. What does it mean? It means that those departments have not shared the list of posts with the One they share the list, the once again updates it and notifies the candidates through the site.Keep in mind that all the vacancies listed on the site are not final. When the requirements arise, the departments inform the These changes general take place throughout the year until final results are made public. On the bright side, there are always chances of an increase in the numbers of jobs as more departments notify the of job requirements.Remember, the last date to submit online applications for 2017 is June 16 Friday. More details are given in the 2017 Notification here . For the exam preparations, you can get the latest materials here . Also you can get all the solved papers (2007-2016) here