At least 11 people were killed while 12 others sustained serious injury after a tractor- carrying pilgrims overturned in Neemuch district of



The pilgrims were travelling on the Manasa-Aantri road.

The incident occurred when the residents of Bhukhi village were returning from a temple at Aantri village, Manasa Police Station in-charge Kamlesh Singhar said.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals in Neemuch and Mandasur.