Trade war looms as India imposes anti-dumping duty on our products: China

A seems to be looming between and after imposed anti-dumping duties on 93 Chinese products amidst a military standoff in Doklam area, two state media reports here said on.



An article in The Global Times, part of the ruling Communist Party's publication group, urged Chinese firms to "reconsider the risks" of investing in and warned to be "prepared for the possible consequences for its ill-considered action."



The article said that "could easily retaliate" with restrictions on Indian products, but added that it "doesn't make much economic sense" for the country.It cited figures from the Indian embassy in to show that Indian fell by 12.3 per cent year-on-year to USD 11.75 billion while India's from rose by 2 per cent to $59 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of USD 47 billion.According to the Indian Commerce Ministry, the trade deficit with last year mounted to over USD 52 billion when the bilateral trade stood at $70 billion."A between and seems to be looming after the latter moved last Wednesday to impose anti-dumping duties on 93 products from China," the report said."If really starts a with China, of course China's economic interests will be hurt, but there will also be consequences for India," it said.The report on trade comes as and have been locked in a tense military standoff in Doklam in the Sikkim sector.has protested the construction of a road by the Chinese military in the area claimed by its ally Bhutan, fearing it would allow Beijing to cut off India's access to its northeastern states.The Global Times report warned that "given the tense bilateral trade ties, may consider temporarily suspending investment or economic cooperation projects in to ensure the security of these investments."Another article in Daily said boycotting Chinese goods would harmReferring to the calls of boycott of Chinese products, it said the ongoing standoff in Doklam seems to have spilled over into bilateral exchanges."Suffice to say, calling for the boycotting of Chinese products and those related to Chinese investors is not just a fool's errand but also risks backfiring," it said."It is the that will suffer because of the boycott," it said.Any attempt to keep Chinese cellphone companies at bay or shut down Chinese-invested factories will hurt the and cost Indian jobs, it said.