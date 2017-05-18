Trader says he donated Rs 2 cr to AAP, rubbishes Kapil Mishra's allegation

-
A Delhi-based businessman on Thursday claimed he had donated Rs 2 crore to the AAP, rubbishing sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra's allegation that the amount was paid by a shell company.
Sharma, a property dealer and tobacco trader, said he had donated the money through a demand draft on March 31, 2014.
"The public support to the AAP at that time was over- whelming and I had donated the money to the party hoping that it will do good for Delhi and for the nation," Sharma said.
Mishra had on Sunday alleged "massive irregularities" in the funding of the AAP and raised questions about the "suspicious" donation of Rs 2 crore.
He had also claimed that several shell companies had given money to the AAP and the party knew it.
Asked what took him so long to claim that he donated the money, Sharma said, "I was tired of the allegations that it was given by shell companies."
He added that tax men are probing him since last two-and-half years over the donation made to the party.
A video clip of Sharma's interview by a news channel was also retweeted by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
