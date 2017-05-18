Trader says he donated Rs 2 cr to AAP, rubbishes Kapil Mishra's allegation

Said he had donated money through a demand draft on March 31, 2014

A Delhi-based businessman on Thursday claimed he had donated Rs 2 crore to the AAP, rubbishing sacked minister Kapil Mishra's allegation that the amount was paid by a shell company.



Sharma, a property dealer and tobacco trader, said he had donated the money through a demand draft on March 31, 2014.



"The public support to the at that time was over- whelming and I had donated the money to the party hoping that it will do good for and for the nation," Sharma said.



Mishra had on Sunday alleged "massive irregularities" in the funding of the and raised questions about the "suspicious" donation of Rs 2 crore.



He had also claimed that several shell companies had given money to the and the party knew it.



Asked what took him so long to claim that he donated the money, Sharma said, "I was tired of the allegations that it was given by shell companies."



He added that men are probing him since last two-and-half years over the donation made to the party.



A video clip of Sharma's interview by a news channel was also retweeted by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

