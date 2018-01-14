JUST IN
Traders in PoK protest against load shedding, raise slogans against Pak PM

The people of PoK blame Islamabad for exploitation of its resources and in return keeping the region in the dark

ANI  |  Muzaffarabad (PoK) 

Photo: Twitter
Traders in Muzaffarabad, Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), blocked the Neelum Valley road and burnt tyres to show their anger against load shedding and damage of transformers in the area.

The protest was called by the Anjuman Tajiran (trade union) in Muzaffarabad as local businessmen have been facing huge losses due to severe power cuts.

The protesters raised slogans against the Water and Power Development Authority and Prime Ministers of PoK and Pakistan.

The police tried to disperse the protesters forcibly, causing major tension in the area.

A protester said, "We have requested the concerned authority, but they are not listening.

Since the PML (N) government has come to power, our problems increased manifold".

It is ironic that the hub of hydropower generation, PoK suffers long and persistent power outages, ranging from four to 12 hours.

As per an estimate, PoK produces roughly 1,500 MW electricity through hydropower but fails to get its total requirement of 400 MW.

The people of PoK blame Islamabad for exploitation of its resources and in return keeping the region in the dark.
