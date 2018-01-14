Traders in PoK protest against load shedding, raise slogans against Pak PM

Traders in Muzaffarabad, occupied (PoK), blocked the Neelum Valley road and burnt tyres to show their anger against load shedding and damage of in the area.

The protest was called by the Anjuman Tajiran (trade union) in as have been facing huge losses due to severe power cuts.

#WATCH PoK: Protests in Muzaffarabad by traders against load shedding pic.twitter.com/QQB6gI2VZo — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2018

The protesters raised slogans against the and Prime Ministers of and

The police tried to disperse the protesters forcibly, causing major tension in the area.

A protester said, "We have requested the concerned authority, but they are not listening.

Since the PML (N) has come to power, our problems increased manifold".

It is ironic that the hub of hydropower generation, suffers long and persistent power outages, ranging from four to 12 hours.

As per an estimate, produces roughly 1,500 MW through hydropower but fails to get its total requirement of 400 MW.

The people of blame for exploitation of its resources and in return keeping the region in the dark.