Traffic restricted on over 12 roads till 11.30 am for Delhi Half Marathon

Traffic restrictions will be in place for the Airtel (ADHM) to be held on Sunday.



The restrictions have been put on over a dozen roads, including Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg, Lodhi Road, Mathura Road, Parliament Street, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, C-Hexagon India Gate, and the Windsor Place.



The participants of the half marathon will assemble at theTraffic will not be permitted on the route of the marathon from 6 am to 11.30 am. Vehicles will also not be permitted towards the route from internal roads, said Garima Bhatnagar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic).Traffic will be diverted from 22 points, including Madarasa T Point, Lodhi Road-MaxMuller crossing, Aurobindo Chowk, Motilal Nehru Marg, Mualana Azad-Janpath crossing, C- Hexagon-Ashoka Road, Neela Gumbad-Mathura Road, Moolchand flyover and Andrews Ganj Chowk, the officer said.There is very limited parking available. The participants will park their vehicles as per their labels at facilities at Barapulla, SunehriPullah, Dayal Singh College, near India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, Scope Complex and inside Gate No 5 of (VIP Parking).Adequate traffic arrangements have been made for diversion and regulation of traffic. General public and motorists are advised to use public transport to avoid congestion on roads, said the officer.