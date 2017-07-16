Tragedy befalls Amarnath pilgrims again: 11 dead in road mishap, 30 injured

At least 11 pilgrims were killed and over 30 injured when a bus skidded off the Jammu- highway and rolled down into a deep nullah in Ramban district of today, officials said.



The bus carrying the pilgrims skidded off the road, turned turtle and rolled down into the nullah at Nachlana belt of Ramban late this afternoon, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ramban, Mohan Lal said.



Eleven persons were killed and 30 to 35 were injured, many of them critical, in the accident, the SSP said.The officer said rescue operation was underway.

