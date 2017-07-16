Tragedy befalls Amarnath pilgrims again: 11 dead in road mishap, 30 injured

TRENDING ON BS
Burdwan blast case: Special team in Bangladesh over arrest of JMB militant
Press Trust of India  |  Ramban/Jammu 

Piligrims waiting to move towards holy cave shrine of Amarnath in Baltal. Photo: PTI

At least 11 Amarnath pilgrims were killed and over 30 injured when a bus skidded off the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and rolled down into a deep nullah in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir today, officials said.

The bus carrying the pilgrims skidded off the road, turned turtle and rolled down into the nullah at Nachlana belt of Ramban late this afternoon, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ramban, Mohan Lal said.


Eleven persons were killed and 30 to 35 were injured, many of them critical, in the accident, the SSP said.

The officer said rescue operation was underway.

