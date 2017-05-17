Trai moots Aadhaar verification e-KYC for fixed-line, broadband connections

It would make authentication process fast and reliable and lead to substantial savings for industry

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Wednesday recommended the use of Aadhaar-based e-KYC (know your customer) verification for subscribers of fixed-line, internet, and broadband connections, as in the case of mobile connections.



Trai's recommendation, if accepted by the Department of Telecom (DoT), would make the authentication process fast and reliable and lead to substantial savings for the industry.



"...The authority recommends laying down an appropriate format (Customer Form) for verification/reverification of all subscribers (including fixed line) availing internet and broadband services and adoption of Aadhaar-based e-KYC service, similar to mobile connections, for their verification," a statement said.



had received a representation from the Internet Service Providers Association of India (ISPAI) to extend Aadhaar-based e-KYC authentication to for broadband and internet connections also, as is currently the case with mobile connections.



" has stated in their letter that use of such service for authenticity of customers for broadband and internet connections will be fast and much authentic as well as save time and cost," said.



While the government has prescribed CAF for verification of new mobile connections using based and for re-verification of existing subscribers, noted, "so far this requirement has not been prescribed for the customers of internet and broadband as well as fixed line".

Press Trust of India