Train accident in UP: Mumbai-Lucknow express derails at Unnao; no casualty

Eleven coaches of the Mumbai-Lucknow Lokmanya Tilak Express derailed here on Sunday, but there was no report of any casualty in the accident. This was the sixth such incident in Uttar Pradesh in seven months.

Superintendent of Police (Unnao) Neha Pandey said around 2 pm, 11 coaches of the train from Mumbai derailed when the train was crossing platform number 3 of Unnao railway station, about 20 km from Kanpur.

According to sources, of the 11 coaches, nine were air conditioned ones.

As the train was going slowly, a major tragedy was averted and all passengers are safe, she said, adding some of them sustained minor injuries when they jostled to rush out of the train following the derailment.

First aid, water and food was immediately given to the shocked passengers. Alternative arrangements were also made to send the stranded passengers by buses to Lucknow, Pandey said.

This led to a delay in the movement of certain trains on the Lucknow-Kanpur section as a portion of the track was damaged.

Senior officials of the railways and district authorities rushed to the spot. A team of the UP Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) also reached the accident site to conducted preliminary investigation to ascertain if there was any terror angle behind the derailment.

Sub-divisional Magistrate Sadar, Unnao, Megha Roopam said a dog squad was already at the spot to detect any foul play.

Chairman of the railway board has been asked by the railway ministry to initiate action against the guilty.