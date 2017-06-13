Travel bookings for Monsoon witness 60% growth: Report

Special discounts offered by airlines, hotels are creating strong incentive to inspire travel savers

Despite being a traditional low or off-season, for the witnessed 60 per cent increase, especially to domestic destinations, compared to the same period last year, according to a report.



"There was an exponential 60 per cent increase in demand for domestic travel during the monsoons," Integrated travel and travel related financial services company (India) said in a report here.



The statistics are based on bookings through the company for the season.



"Monsoons in India have a truly special allure- an experience in itself to witness the rains across different parts of the country," (India) President and Country Head - Leisure Travel, MICE, said.



"The value seeking traveller of today looks beyond the ordinary, inspiring us to curate special offers and unique experiential packages with us," Kale added.



In India, Kerala continues to be a favourite with strong preference for the beaches of Kovalam and Varkala, hill retreats of Munnar and Vagamon.



There is also an increasing demand for Auroville in Puducherry, Bhutan and Ladakh during this season, the report said.



Travellers in and around Delhi are keen on short and drivable holidays to Manali, Dharamshala, Mcleodganj, Mussoorie.



For travellers based in Mumbai, Harishchandragadh, Rajmachi, Lohagad, Igatpuri, Lonavala, Matheran and Mahableshwar feature prominently, it said.

Press Trust of India