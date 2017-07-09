TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Team India coach: Shastri top contender; CAC to interview 6 of 10 candidate
Business Standard

Travel in shared cabs? Ola Share, Uber Pool may soon be banned in Delhi

The Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, has no provision to allow shared rides, says govt source

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Travel in shared cabs? Ola Share, Uber Pool may soon be banned in Delhi

The Delhi government's City Taxi Scheme, 2017 may ban shared rides provided by cab aggregators in the national capital.

The scheme is being scrutinised by senior officials and its finalisation is in the last stages after which it will be notified, said a source in the AAP government.


"The scheme, which is a regulatory framework for cab services in the city, will ban shared cab rides as it is not compatible with the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988," said the source.

The cab aggregators operate with contract carriage permits that allow point-to-point transportation with no stopovers between the origin and final destination of a ride.

In contrast to this, the stage carriage permit, given for public service buses, allows picking up and dropping passengers at different stops on a given route.

"The Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, has no provision to allow shared rides by cabs operating under contract carriage permits. Such rides cannot be allowed unless there is a suitable amendment to the Act," added the source.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements