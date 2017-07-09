Travel in shared cabs? Ola Share, Uber Pool may soon be banned in Delhi

The government's City Taxi Scheme, 2017 may ban shared rides provided by cab aggregators in the capital.



The scheme is being scrutinised by senior officials and its finalisation is in the last stages after which it will be notified, said a source in the government.



"The scheme, which is a regulatory framework for in the city, will ban as it is not compatible with the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988," said the source.The cab aggregators operate with contract carriage permits that allow point-to-point transportation with no stopovers between the origin and final destination of a ride.In contrast to this, the stage carriage permit, given for public service buses, allows picking up and dropping passengers at different stops on a given route."The Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, has no provision to allow shared rides by cabs operating under contract carriage permits. Such rides cannot be allowed unless there is a suitable amendment to the Act," added the source.

