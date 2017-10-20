Treating mental health: The way to a cure begins with conversation

Zirak Marker’s days have been particularly hectic of late. The task at hand for the child and adolescent psychiatrist: calming panicky parents after cases of adolescent suicides in India were linked to the now infamous Blue Whale Challenge. For any of us who may have been living in a cave the past few months, the Challenge is a virtual “suicide game” where the player is given various tasks by an administrator over a 50-day period, ranging from isolation to self-harm to ultimately suicide. It has allegedly claimed over 100 lives worldwide. Suicide can, of course, ...