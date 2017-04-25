Tri-services operational doctrine unveiled

Doctrine will serve as a cornerstone for application of military power in a synergised manner

A for the army, the navy and the air force to effectively deal with India's security challenges was released on Tuesday.



The doctrine will serve as a cornerstone for application of military power in a synergised manner, besides ensuring efficiency and optimum utilisation of resources.



The document was released here by Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba, who is also chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC).



Chief of the Army Staff Gen and Chief were also present on the occasion.



"'Jointness and Integration' in the Armed Forces is the order of the day like any other facet of life and therefore release of this Doctrine could not have come at a more opportune time," the defence ministry said in a statement.



It said the doctrine will also facilitate establishment of a broad framework of concepts and principles for joint planning and conduct of operations across all the domains of conflict such as land, air, sea, space and cyber-space.



"In addition, the doctrine will also serve as a reference document for all the three services to plan integrated operations," ministry said.

