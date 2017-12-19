Trinamool Congress protests against FRDI Bill; wants it withdrawn

-
ALSO READMamata writes to FM, seeks immediate withdrawal of FRDI Bill Derek O'Brien's mantra to halt BJP juggernaut in 2019: Modi vs 29 states Bank insolvency Bill has safeguards for depositors Your money in bank is safe, assures FinMin on new FDRI Bill Govt unlikely to table FRDI Bill in Budget Session, panel granted extension
-
Trinamool Congress leaders on Tuesday staged a protest against the proposed Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) bill here.
The party leaders held placards that read: "Withdraw draconian FRDI Bill", at Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Parliament.
Senior party leaders Derek O'Brien and Sudip Bandyopadhyay joined the protest, demanding withdrawal of the FRDI bill.
On Saturday, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee described the bill as the "biggest assault" on financial security of the poor and the middle classes, and has asked the Central government to withdraw the legislation.
The FRDI Bill, 2017, introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 10, 2017, is being considered by a parliamentary committee.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU