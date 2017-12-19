JUST IN
Trinamool Congress protests against FRDI Bill; wants it withdrawn

The party leaders held placards that read: "Withdraw draconian FRDI Bill", at Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Parliament

IANS  |  New Delhi 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee smiles at a press conference after her party's thumping win in West Bengal Assembly elections in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)
Trinamool Congress leaders on Tuesday staged a protest against the proposed Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) bill here.

The party leaders held placards that read: "Withdraw draconian FRDI Bill", at Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Parliament.

Senior party leaders Derek O'Brien and Sudip Bandyopadhyay joined the protest, demanding withdrawal of the FRDI bill.

On Saturday, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee described the bill as the "biggest assault" on financial security of the poor and the middle classes, and has asked the Central government to withdraw the legislation.

The FRDI Bill, 2017, introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 10, 2017, is being considered by a parliamentary committee.

 
