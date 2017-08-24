Triple Talaq and Right to Privacy: A tale of two Supreme Court verdicts

-
Instead, after a long time the national headquarters of the Congress party at 24, Akbar Road buzzed with activity. The nine-member bench order of the Supreme Court was delivered a little before 10:45 am. By 12.30 pm, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram held his press conference. Other leaders like Mani Shankar Aiyar, Randeep Surjewala and Rajeev Gowda flanked the former finance minister at the conference room. A little later, senior Supreme Court counsel and Congress leader Kapil Sibal also spoke on the issue at his residence.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Congress President Sonia Gandhi and party Vice President Rahul Gandhi had either tweeted their reactions or issued statements by 2:00 pm.
“Welcome the SC verdict upholding the Right to Privacy as an intrinsic part of individual liberty, freedom and dignity. A victory for every India,” Rahul tweeted at 1:43 pm. The Congress Vice President said: “The SC decision marked a major blow to fascist forces. A sound rejection of the BJP’s ideology of suppression through surveillance.”
Welcome the SC verdict upholding #RightToPrivacy as an intrinsic part of individual's liberty, freedom & dignity. A victory for every Indian— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) August 24, 2017
SC decision marks a major blow to fascist forces.A sound rejection of the BJP's ideology of suppression through surveillance#RightToPrivacy— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) August 24, 2017
BJP chief Amit Shah was yet to tweet even by 3:10 pm. On Tuesday, Shah had tweeted a detailed statement on the quashing of instant ‘Triple Talaq’ by SC by 12:35 pm, and had followed it up with a series of tweets and a video clip of welcoming the verdict. If Prime Minister Modi had welcomed the ‘Triple Talaq’ judgement as historic, there was no statement yet from the PM’s Office at the time of filing of this report.
The Union IT and Law Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad, addressed the media on the issue on Thursday. During the press conference, he welcomed the apex court's verdict saying: "The government welcomes this judgement."
Prasad also shared his views on the social media platform Twitter, saying: "We welcome all the principles laid down by Supreme Court in the #RightToPrivacy verdict."
The BJP leader also took pot shots at the Opposition Congress party saying the UPA-led government did nothing to provide a legal framework to address the issue.
We welcome all the principles laid down by Supreme Court in the #RightToPrivacy verdict.— Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) August 24, 2017
"The Supreme Court has affirmed what the government had said in Parliament while moving the Aadhar Bill. Privacy should be a fundamental right subject to reasonable restrictions," Prasad said.
#Aadhaar during UPA regime had no protection of law.We made Aadhaar law & provided legal framework for protection its data. #RightToPrivacy— Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) August 24, 2017
Since morning Congress is targeting us & Left has also joined them.What is the Congress' record of protecting individual liberty?: RS Prasad pic.twitter.com/b9NWyVE7AU— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2017
