Triple talaq bill is against women, will destroy families: AIMPLB

The All (AIMPLB) on Sunday requested the Central Government to withdraw and withhold the

While addressing a press briefing in Lucknow, AIMPLB's said, "The AIMPLB urges the Central Government to not table the Bill in the Parliament."

The AIMPLB spokesperson further accused the Centre of not following the laid procedure in drafting the bill.

"No procedure was followed in drafting this bill; neither was any stakeholder consulted," said Nomani.

AIMPLB also claimed the Bill was against women and children, and if implemented, it would destroy many families.

The remarks have come after the AIMPLB held an emergency meeting here ahead of the tabling of the Bill in the Parliament.

After the declared the practice of instant divorce 'void, illegal and unconstitutional', the Prime Minister Cabinet on December 15 approved the bill that makes instant triple talaq illegal.

will now introduce the bill in the Lok Sabha.

The drafted bill says: "Any pronouncement of talaq by a person upon his wife, by words, either spoken or written or in electronic form or in any other manner whatsoever, shall be void and illegal".

There is also a provision of imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years and fine for violators.

The draft bill also envisages entitling divorcee Muslim women for maintenance.

It also has a provision for the divorcee Muslim women to have the custody of their minor children. The offences under the purview of this bill will be cognisable and non-bailable.

It shall extend to the whole of India except Jammu and Kashmir.