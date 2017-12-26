Triple talaq bill to be introduced in Parliament on Dec 28

A bill seeking to criminalise the practice of instant triple talaq among Muslims is set to be introduced in the on Thursday.



The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill is listed for introduction in the by Minister on December 28, according to the list of business in the



The bill, prepared by an inter-ministerial group headed by Rajnath Singh, makes instant triple talaq or talaq- in any form -- spoken, in writing or by electronic means such as email, and WhatsApp -- "illegal and void" and provides for a jail term of three years for the husband.It was cleared by the earlier this month.The bill was listed for introduction last week, but later told reporters that it would be introduced this week.As per the provisions of the bill, the husband could also be fined and the quantum of fine would be decided by the hearing the case.The bill is being introduced as the practice still continued despite the striking down 'talaq-e- biddat'.The proposed would only be applicable to instant triple talaq and it would give power to the victim to approach a seeking "subsistence allowance" for herself and minor children.The woman can also seek the custody of her minor children from the who will take a final call on the issue.