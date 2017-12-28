Bill outlawing triple talaq tabled in LS: A detailed timeline of the case

Instant triple talaq could soon become a punishable offence under the law as the government on Thursday introduced a Bill criminalising the practice in the Lok Sabha amid protests from Opposition parties who objected to its introduction.

Members from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Biju Janata Dal, and some other parties spoke against the introduction of The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017.

No member from the Congress was, however, allowed to speak, as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said that they had not given a notice in advance to speak on the issue.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad called it a historic day and stated that the Bill was meant to ensure gender justice for Muslim women.