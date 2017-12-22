JUST IN
Triple talaq bill to be tabled today amid Congress protest against Modi

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will introduce the Bill

Archis Mohan  |  New Delhi 

The government has listed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights of Marriage) Bill, 2017, also known as the Triple Talaq Bill, for introduction in the Lok Sabha on Friday. 

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will introduce the Bill that seeks to protect the rights of married Muslim women and prohibit divorce by pronouncing talaq by their husbands. The Bill is being opposed by civil society groups for its contentious punitive clauses.
