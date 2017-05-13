Triple Talaq cannot get constitutional validity: Salman Khurshid to SC

Senior leader who is the amicus curiae in the ongoing hearings, said before the Supreme that the controversial Islamic divorce system cannot be justified whatsoever.

Citing examples, Khurshid told the that the practice cannot be validated constitutionally.

"There was a discussion that whether is valid constitutionally. Substantiating my view with reasons and examples, I asserted that IT cannot be justified and cannot be given law's validation," Khurshid said during the hearing which entered its second day today.

A five-judge constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar, started hearing arguments earlier today on the constitutional validity of the practice of 'instant triple talaq' or talaq-e-bidat.

The apex has stated that it would first examine whether the Islamic divorce practice "is fundamental to religion" and whether it fall in the category of enforceable fundamental rights.

The apex further observed that it would not hear polygamy issue along with the case.

The top on Thursday began hearing several pleas filed by Muslim women rejecting the practice of

Supporting the stance of ending the practice of Triple Talaq, the Allahabad High had earlier asserted that the rights of any person, including Muslim women, cannot be violated in the name of 'personal law'.

The further said basic and human rights cannot be exploited on the basis of gender.

"A Muslim husband cannot give a divorce in such a manner which would put a question mark on equal rights," the observed.