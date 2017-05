The on Thursday reserved its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the practice of among Muslims.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar heard the issue for six days during which various parties, including the Centre, All India Board, All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board and various others, made their submissions.

The bench, also comprising Justices Kurian Joseph, R F Nariman, U U Lalit and Abdul Nazeer, had begun the hearing on May 11.