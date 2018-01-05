Cong may back criminality clause in Triple Talaq Bill but on one condition

The deadlock on the in the continued on Thursday as the rejected the opposition's demand to send the controversial legislation to a



In a development that may end the logjam, the is said to be ready to allow the bill to pass if the agrees to take the financial responsibility of supporting all such women whose husbands are jailed for divorcing them by pronouncing 'talaq' thrice, the Indian Express reported.

The tactically placed the bill in the bottom of priority in the list of business, which the opposition strongly objected to and demanded that its motions for referring the bill to a be taken up first. The business list had the Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to States) Amendment Bill ahead of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017.

Deputy pleaded helplessness on the ground that the listing of business was the government's priority and decided to go ahead with the GST bill, triggering an opposition uproar which finally forced him to adjourn the House for the day.

The has decided to put the triple talaq bill, which seeks to criminalise instant divorce by uttering talaq thrice, for consideration on Friday -- the last day of the

Earlier, the opposition wanted the to put the motions moved by and Trinamool member Sukhendu Shekar Roy for reference of the legislation to a proposed be put to vote immediately. They contended that before the House adjourned on Wednesday, a division was to be taken and so the should pick up the thread from where it was left.

After some discussion, the two sides agreed to conduct a short-duration discussion on the economy and take up the matter regarding after that.Following Arun Jaitley's reply to the discussion, the opposition returned to its demand for a vote on the two motions.

Jaitley, who is also of the House, reiterated his arguments and questioned the validity of the two motions saying the statutory requirement of 24 hours advance notice was not given and that the proposed committee was not in character.

Citing earlier rulings, he said a parliamentary panel has to represent the character of the House and be a "microcosm of the House". Jaitley also said the work of a was to improve a bill and a "saboteur" cannot be a part of the panel and as such was disqualified to be a part of it.

Intervening, Sharma said even when he had moved the resolution on Wednesday he had given in writing that the names of BJP and NDA MPs could be included in the proposed panel. He demanded that under Rule 131 an unfinished business had to be finished first.

Trinamool's Roy said the matter came to the House on Wednesday because the was not agreeable to reference of the bill to a during a discussion in the "I am open to getting members in the committee."

Kurien brushed aside Jaitley's objections saying the two motions have been allowed by the and he had no powers to change the decision. He said if there were technical defects in the motion, the Secretariat should have gone into it but once admitted by the Chairman, he cannot do anything about it.

Now that the motions have been moved in the House, they have become the property of the and only members have the right to decide on their fate, he said.

On 24 hours advance notice, he read out a rule which prescribed a day's notice but also left it to the discretion of the whether to admit it earlier.

However, after giving the ruling, Kurien said on priority in finalising the list of business, the has the final say and cannot give precedence to over a GST legislation listed before that.

This led to heated exchanges between Derek O'Brien of the Trinamool and Information and Broadcasting Smriti Irani, leading to uproar that forced the adjournment of the House for the day.

The and the opposition members traded charges of being anti-women, with of Opposition asserting that none form the opposition was against the bill but had objections with certain provisions of the legislation which need to be rectified through the route.

Derek O'Brien of the Trinamool Congress, of the and Madhusudan Mistry of the cited various rules of the House to convince the that the triple talaq legislation must be taken up and disposed of first.

