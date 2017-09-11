Triple talaq: Govt's stand on marriages attack on personal law, says AIMPLB

The All Muslim Personal Board (AIMPLB) Sunday said it respects the Supreme Court's recent verdict on triple talaq, but considers the centre's submission in the apex about all other forms of their marriages as an "attack on the personal law".



The executive committee of AIMPLB that in Bhopal agreed to respect the Supreme Court's view taken by a majority of three judges that set aside o Talaq-e-Biddat, AIMPLB member Kamal Faruqui told reporters.



"The executive passed a resolution to form a committee that apart from advising method and process of undertaking large-scale community reforms as per the scriptures, shall also examine the judgment of August 22 to see the inconsistencies, if any, with Shariat," he said.The meeting of the executive committee bears significance as it for the first time after the SC verdict on the controversial issue of"Four Imams of Sunni school of thought consider that the practice of three pronouncements of Talaq in one sitting coming into effect immediately, has a basis in religious texts and belief," Faruqui said.The board's position, as per the Sharia applicable to these four Sunni schools of thought, has been that Talaq-e-Biddat is sinful but valid, he said."The government has laid bare its intention in the form of the attorney general's submission in the honourable Supreme that all forms of dissolution of marriage without the intervention of the should be declared unconstitutional," the AIMPLB member said."We record our displeasure and consider it as an attack on the personal of Muslims. This stand of the present government is contrary to the protection guaranteed by the Constitution of India," he said."We are making a categorical statement that the community cannot and shall not tolerate such attacks on the personal of Muslim community," he added.