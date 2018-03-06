Tripura elections: BJP win over Left an ideological victory, says Modi

today dubbed the BJP's win over in a "victory of ideology" and said the party needs to work hard to maintain its winning electoral streak, told reporters. was addressing the meeting, where he was greeted with the slogan, ' hamari jari hai, ab ki bari hai' (Our winning run continues, now is the turn of Karnataka). The spoke about the BJP's impressive performance in the the three northeast states of Tripura, and Meghayala. According to party leaders at the meeting, referred to comments from some critics that was a small state with only two seats and underlined the significance of the BJP's win.

He said the state had long been yearning for change and people embraced it by ousting which was in power for over 25 years. The BJP won only one assembly seat in before it went on to trounce in its bastion of Tripura, the said. " was considered a bastion of Marxism for the last 25 years. This is an ideological victory," party leaders quoted as saying. The Left's politics was underpinned by violence and hate, he said, adding that people have rejected it everywhere. It is finished across the world and is on the verge of oblivion in as it is now in power only in Kerala, Kumar said, quoting All three states are very important, the said, referring to Tripura, and Nagaland, adding that the central government will give priority to their development. For development, all states are equal, he said. An alliance of several parties, including the BJP, was sworn in today and extended his greetings to new With the Assembly polls round the corner, told the gathering that the party will need to work hard to maintain its winning streak and asserted that there was an atmosphere of hope and expectation in the country, Kumar said. The asserted that the party should endeavour to live up to people's expectations as it rejoices in its electoral win and asked MPs to take to the masses details of the Union Budget that was aimed at building a new also paid tribute to nine BJP workers, who were killed in alleged political violence in during the run up to the state polls.