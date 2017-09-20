Tripura scribe killed while covering IPFT stir

A journalist was hacked to death on Wednesday, while covering the clashes between two political parties in Mandwai of West

Santanu Bhowmik, a journalist went to cover the clashes between Indigenous Peoples Front of (IPFT) and Upajati Gan Mukti Parishad (TUGMP), tribal wing of of (Marxist) CPIM, where he was attacked by unknown persons.

However, it is alleged that IPFT supporters were behind the incident.

The state has ordered inquiry into the death of the journalist.

The Information and Culture Minister of Bhanu Lal Saha said, "It has been reported will have to inquire and if so will ask Police to act properly."

Journalists held protest outside the Chief Minister's residence and demanded an exemplary punishment for whoever is behind the killing.

Meanwhile, has been imposed in two districts of

