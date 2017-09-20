Tripura scribe killed while covering IPFT stir

-
ALSO READCPM suspends Ritabrata Banerjee for lifestyle against party's ideology Congress never blamed BJP, RSS for Gauri Lankesh murder: Mallikarjun Kharge Newsmaker: Ritabrata Banerjee, breaking red ranks from within Section 144 enforced in Ghaziabad, Noida Journalist Gauri Lankesh silenced: Amnesty flags concern over free speech
-
A journalist was hacked to death on Wednesday, while covering the clashes between two political parties in Mandwai of West Tripura.
Santanu Bhowmik, a journalist went to cover the clashes between Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) and Tripura Upajati Gan Mukti Parishad (TUGMP), tribal wing of Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPIM, where he was attacked by unknown persons.
However, it is alleged that IPFT supporters were behind the incident.
The state government has ordered inquiry into the death of the journalist.
The Information and Culture Minister of Tripura Bhanu Lal Saha said, "It has been reported will have to inquire and if so will ask Police to act properly."
Journalists held protest outside the Chief Minister's residence and demanded an exemplary punishment for whoever is behind the killing.
Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed in two districts of Tripura.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU