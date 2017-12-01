Truecaller, UC News among 42 Chinese apps listed as dangerous by govt

Indian intelligence agencies have identified 42 that have been listed as “dangerous”, as they pose the risk of unleashing a potential against the country.

An advisory was circulated by the intelligence agencies against the use of the listed mobile applications, developed by Chinese developers, saying these were categorised as and

The authorities cautioned India’s security personnel, including the Indian Army, that apps like the UC Browser, WeChat, and SHAREit, among others, should not be used as there are risks of a potential security breach.

“As per reliable inputs, a number of Android/ developed by or having Chinese links are reportedly either or other malicious ware. Use of these apps by our force personnel can be detrimental to data security having implications on the force and security,” stated the advisory.

Here is a complete list of the Chinese-made “dangerous” apps: Weibo, WeChat, SHAREit, Truecaller, UC News, UC Browser, BeautyPlus, NewsDog, VivaVideo- QU Video Inc, Parallel Space, APUS Browser, Perfect Corp, Virus Cleaner (Hi Security Lab), CM Browser, Mi Community, DU recorder, Vault-Hide, YouCam Makeup, Mi Store, CacheClear DU apps studio, DU Battery Saver, DU Cleaner, DU Privacy, 360 Security, DU Browser, Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile, Baidu Translate, Baidu Map, Wonder Camera, ES File Explorer, Photo Wonder, QQ International, QQ Music, QQ Mail, QQ Player, QQ NewsFeed, WeSync, QQ Security Centre, SelfieCity, Mail Master, Mi Video call-Xiaomi, and QQ Launcher.

Hi, @adgpi these documents being shared on whatsapp. Is it true that security personnel hv been told to uninstall Chinese apps? pic.twitter.com/paSXo0RL5s — Dushyant Kumar (@Dushyan01284771) December 1, 2017

For those who are currently using any of the listed applications, the intelligence agencies have asked users to un-install them and format their on an immediate basis.