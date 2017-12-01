Truecaller, UC News among 42 Chinese apps listed as dangerous by govt

-
Hi, @adgpi these documents being shared on whatsapp. Is it true that security personnel hv been told to uninstall Chinese apps? pic.twitter.com/paSXo0RL5s— Dushyant Kumar (@Dushyan01284771) December 1, 2017
Meanwhile, Twitter has been flooded with queries as users are trying to gauge the veracity of the threat.
The Financial Express reported Swedish firm Truecaller as saying: "In response to certain reports, we would like to clarify that we are a Sweden based company. We are not sure why the app is on this list, but we’re investigating. Truecaller is not a malware, and all our features are permission-based and are disabled by default.”
Government reportedly lists 42 Chinese apps as dangerous, including TrueCaller, UC Browser...is it true?....is there any alternative?.....#AshAnswers ...........#Sundardiscriminates..#Milo— MANOJ_jarvis (@Mano_Jarvis) December 1, 2017
