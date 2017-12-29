Truman to Quest: 7 movies that got 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes in 2017

The world has seen the best and worst movies of 2017, but which were the ones who got the best of reviews this year?

Rotten Tomatoes, an American review aggregation website for film and television, has released its annual list of 'certified fresh' movies.

Out of 184 movies certified fresh, only seven movies received perfect scores of 100 percent from critics.

None of these movies are big blockbusters and many people must have not even heard of most of them. But due to their compelling storyline, great acting skills and impeccable directorial skills, these movies ruled the hearts of the audiences as well as the critics.

Here are the seven movies that got 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes:

7) 'Quest'

Number of reviews: 44

Synopsis - The documentary follows a couple in North Philadelphia over the course of nearly a decade through their ups and downs raising a family.

Critics Consensus - "Simultaneously sweeping and intimate, 'Quest' uses one family's experiences to offer trenchant, wide-ranging observations about modern American life."

6) 'Faces Places'

Number of reviews: 71

Synopsis - The documentary follows directors JR and Agnes Varda as they travel through France and create oversized portraits of people they meet on items along the way.

Critics Consensus - "Equal parts breezily charming and poignantly powerful, 'Faces Places' is a unique cross-generational portrait of life in rural France from the great Agnes Varda."

5) 'The Work'

Number of reviews - 48

Synopsis - Three free men participate in a group therapy retreat with convicts inside a prison in this documentary.

Critics Consensus - "The Work takes a gut-wrenching look at lives all too often written off as lost causes, persuasively arguing that growth and change can be waiting where we least expect it."

4) 'The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Maki'

Number of reviews - 47

Synopsis - The drama is based on the life of Finnish boxer Olli Maki who falls in love just when he has a chance to win the 1962 World Featherweight title.

Critics Consensus - "The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Maki sidesteps sports biopic cliches with a beautifully filmed, well-acted look at the balance between career fulfillment and personal happiness."

3) 'Dawson City: Frozen Time'

Number of reviews - 43

Synopsis - The documentary follows the recovery of 533 silent film reels in Canada that were thought to be lost. Among the reels was footage of the 1919 World Series.

Critics Consensus - "Dawson City: Frozen Time takes a patient look at the past through long-lost film footage that reveals much more than glimpses at life through the camera's lens."

2) 'Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds'

Number of reviews - 53

Synopsis - The documentary follows the relationship between the mother and daughter acting duo. It premiered shortly after the two died at the end of 2016 on HBO.

Critics Consensus - "Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' is a touching, bittersweet, and ultimately charming love story that serves as a poignantly effective tribute to the strangely complicated, uniquely resilient mother/daughter duo."

1) 'Truman'

Number of reviews - 63

Synopsis - The Spanish-Argentine dramedy follows a theatre actor diagnosed with cancer and his dog, Truman. When a friend comes to visit, Julian says he's considering assisted suicide instead of treatment if his illness continues to progress.

Critics Consensus - "Well-written, well-acted, and patiently crafted, 'Truman' takes an affecting look at a long friendship separated by distance but undimmed by time."

Six movies came scored 99 percent scores this year. They're worth a mention.

The movies are:

'Lady Bird'

'Get Out'

'City of Ghosts'

'Whose Streets'

'God's Own Country'

'Jane'