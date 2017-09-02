Trump nominates Kenneth Juster as US ambassador to India

US President will nominate to be ambassador to India, the said on Friday.

The position has been lying vacant since January 20 when Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

Juster was a deputy assistant to Trump for international economic affairs and the deputy director of the Economic Council until June. From 2001 to 2005 he was under secretary of Commerce under former president George W Bush.

His career has spanned over 35 years in government, law, business, finance, and international affairs.

He also previously served as the Chairman of the Advisory Committee of Harvard's Weatherhead Center for International Affairs, the Chairman of Freedom House, the Vice Chairman of the Asia Foundation, and a member of the Trilateral Commission.

Ashley Tellis, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace said that Juster knows India well and the people there would welcome him enthusiastically as he a known face there.

He also said that Juster was deeply involved in successful bilateral negotiations between the two countries.