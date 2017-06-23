TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Centre launches Liveability Index to measure quality of life in 116 cities
Business Standard

Trump Sulabh Village: A place in Haryana named after the US President

Village is in Mewat region of Haryana

Press Trust of India  |  Gurgaon | New Delhi 

President Donald Trump
President Donald Trump

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip to the US, a village in Mewat region of Haryana was on Friday dedicated to President Donald Trump.

Now onwards, the village will be known as 'Trump Sulabh Village'.



In a symbolic gesture to promote the Indo-US relations, Sulabh founder Bindeshwar Pathak formally launched various projects for the all-round development of Marora panchayat under Mewat region in Haryana, a release said.

The Sulabh Sanitation and Reform Movement leader Pathak, during a programme in Washington a few days ago, had announced to name an Indian village after Trump, as part of his efforts to strengthen relation between the countries, it said.

Sulabh, a non-governmental organisation, provides affordable sanitation and toilets to the masses to end the practice of manual scavenging.

It also works across the country to support the 'Swachh Bharat' mission besides other urban development initiatives, the release said.

Sulabh, which engages over 50,000 people, claims that so far it has constructed nearly 10.5 million household toilets and 8,500 public toilets used by nearly 15 million people daily across the country.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Trump Sulabh Village: A place in Haryana named after the US President

Village is in Mewat region of Haryana

Village is in Mewat region of Haryana Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip to the US, a village in Mewat region of Haryana was on Friday dedicated to President Donald Trump.

Now onwards, the village will be known as 'Trump Sulabh Village'.

In a symbolic gesture to promote the Indo-US relations, Sulabh founder Bindeshwar Pathak formally launched various projects for the all-round development of Marora panchayat under Mewat region in Haryana, a release said.

The Sulabh Sanitation and Reform Movement leader Pathak, during a programme in Washington a few days ago, had announced to name an Indian village after Trump, as part of his efforts to strengthen relation between the countries, it said.

Sulabh, a non-governmental organisation, provides affordable sanitation and toilets to the masses to end the practice of manual scavenging.

It also works across the country to support the 'Swachh Bharat' mission besides other urban development initiatives, the release said.

Sulabh, which engages over 50,000 people, claims that so far it has constructed nearly 10.5 million household toilets and 8,500 public toilets used by nearly 15 million people daily across the country. image
Business Standard
177 22

Trump Sulabh Village: A place in Haryana named after the US President

Village is in Mewat region of Haryana

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip to the US, a village in Mewat region of Haryana was on Friday dedicated to President Donald Trump.

Now onwards, the village will be known as 'Trump Sulabh Village'.

In a symbolic gesture to promote the Indo-US relations, Sulabh founder Bindeshwar Pathak formally launched various projects for the all-round development of Marora panchayat under Mewat region in Haryana, a release said.

The Sulabh Sanitation and Reform Movement leader Pathak, during a programme in Washington a few days ago, had announced to name an Indian village after Trump, as part of his efforts to strengthen relation between the countries, it said.

Sulabh, a non-governmental organisation, provides affordable sanitation and toilets to the masses to end the practice of manual scavenging.

It also works across the country to support the 'Swachh Bharat' mission besides other urban development initiatives, the release said.

Sulabh, which engages over 50,000 people, claims that so far it has constructed nearly 10.5 million household toilets and 8,500 public toilets used by nearly 15 million people daily across the country.

image
Business Standard
177 22