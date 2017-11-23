Try adventure in movies, not on roads: Mumbai police to Varun Dhawan

Actor on Thursday drew the ire of after a daily carried his picture showing him clicking a selfie with a fan from his car while stuck in traffic.



Mumbai Police, through its official Twitter handle, said it is issuing a challan to "Judwaa 2" actor and warned him against repeating the offence.



.@Varun_dvn These adventures surely work on D silver screen but certainly not on the roads of Mumbai! U have risked ur life,ur admirer’s & few others. V expect better from a responsible Mumbaikar & youth icon like U! An E-Challan is on d way 2 ur home. Next time, V will B harsher pic.twitter.com/YmdytxspGY — (@MumbaiPolice) November 23, 2017

My apologies

" these adventures surely work on the silver screen, but certainly not on the roads of Mumbai. You have risked your life, your admirer's and few others.""We expect better from a responsible Mumbaikar and youth icon like you! An e-challan is on the way to your home. Next time, we will be harsher," the tweet added.The post also carried a snapshot of newspaper picture in which Varun, partly out of his car's window, is taking a selfie with an excited female fan who was travelling in an autorickshaw. He is not seen wearing a seat belt in the picture.Replying to the Mumbai Police's post, Varun apologised for the offence and posted, "My apologies... Our cars weren't moving since we were at a traffic signal."I didn't want to hurt the sentiment of a fan but next time I'll keep safety in mind and won't encourage this," he added.