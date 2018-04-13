The for intermediate students was announced on Friday, where girls outshone boys. The overall pass percentage of the second year students of Telangana State Board of Intermediate (TSBIE) trumped this year by four per cent to 67.06 per cent. Similarly, the pass percentage of first-year students rose five per cent to 62.35 per cent. Last year too girls in Telangana outperformed boys in the first and second year intermediate examinations.

Of the 4.98 lakh candidates who appeared for the second year exam, 2.88 lakh cleared it. Similarly, of the 4.55 lakh candidates who appeared for the first year exam, 2.84 lakh cleared it. Students can check their Telangana Board 12th Result 2018 as well as Telangana Inter First Year Result online on official website bie.telangana.gov.in, exam.bie.telangana.gov.in, and bie.tg.nic.in.

Medchal and Komaram Bheem towns topped the list with the highest number of passed students in second year. Total 80 percent candidates cleared the second year exam in the two districts. In first year, Ranga Reddy stood at the top of the list with 70 percent candidates having cleared the exam.

Students of Mahbubabad displayed poor performance in the second year exams with only 40 percent having cleared it.

Steps to check the Telangana State Board Inter 2nd year exam result 2018, students need to follow the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official bie.telangana.gov.in, exam.bie.telangana.gov.in, or bie.tg.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link - Telangana State Board Inter 2nd year Results 2018

Step 3: Type your hall ticket number of Telangana State Board Inter 2nd year result 2018

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: Download and take a print out of your Telangana State Board Inter 1st year result 2018





Students can also get Telangana State Board Inter 1st year and 2nd year Results 2018 on mobile via SMS by following the steps below:

Telangana TS Inter 1st Year Results 2018 - TS Inter First Year Result

Telangana TS Inter 1st Year General - SMS - TSGEN1<space>REGISTRATION NO - Send it to 56263

Telangana TS Inter 1st Year Vocational - SMS - TSVOC1<space>REGISTRATION NO - Send it to 56263

- Inter II Year

Telangana Intermediate Second Year general - SMS - TSGEN2<space>REGISTRATION NO - Send it to 56263

Telangana Intermediate Second Vocational - SMS - TSVOC2<space>REGISTRATION NO - Send it to 56263

The result details are given below

Pass percentage: 67.25%

First year intermediate

Appeared: 4.55 lakh

Passed: 2.84 lakh

Pass percentage: 62.35%

Boys pass percentage

First year (Class 11): 55.66%

Second year (Class 12): 61%

Girls pass percentage

First year (Class 11): 69%

Second year (Class 12): 73.25%

Pass percentage is 67.06% not 67.25