Tirupati Devasthanam increases budget estimate to Rs 2,878 crore in 2017-18

The (TTD) has increased its annual by seven per cent for 2017-18 to Rs 2,878 crore.

One of the world's richest temple, expects its (as kanuka) to increase by three per cent and interest on investments to go up by 10 per cent.

expects to receive Rs 1,110 crore from from devotees as compared to Rs 1,010 crore in 2016-17. continues to be the major source of income for

Special Entry Darshan, Rs 300 ticket, is expected to fetch a minimum of Rs 256 crore for the financial year as against RS 200 crore (as per revised estimates), a year ago.

Interest on investments is expected to increase to Rs 807 crore from Rs 778.93 crore, year ago, while accommodation and Arjitha seva tickets are expected to clock around Rs 124 crore and Rs 55 crore respectively.

During 2017-18, the Board expects to garner Rs 100 crore by selling human hair. It may be noted, devotees who come here offer their hair as vow. In 2015-16, revenue estimate was Rs 150 crore.

When it comes to expenditure, the payment of wages and salaries was expected to be the major outgo, to the tune of Rs 575 crore.

An amount of Rs 200 crore towards engineering works, Rs 125 crore for HDPP, Rs 112.75 crore on education, Rs 125.50 crore towards health and sanitation and FMS, Rs 89 crore on vigilance and security, Rs 74.50 crore on hospitals, Rs 185 crore on pension outlay and Rs 75 crore to strengthen corpus of the pension fund.

Meanwhile, Infosys founder Narayanmurthy's wife Sudhanarayanamurty has taken oath as TTD's board member.