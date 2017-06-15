Tweeple go berserk over a potentially lipsmacking India vs Pakistan final

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are all set to face each other in the most awaited and anticipated ICC Champions Trophy final.
People on Twitter have already started peddling their wicked humour well ahead of the final that will take place at Kensington Oval, London this Sunday.
India’s blockbuster semi-final win against Bangladesh on Thursday paved the way for Tweeple to indulge in dank memes and tweets that have been pouring all over the microblogging platform.
Here are a series of memes and tweets breaking the internet .
Meanwhile, Pakistan waiting in the finals. pic.twitter.com/kVW2JIB327— The Cyber Bully (@thecyberbully13) June 15, 2017
India vs Pakistan in Champions Trophy finals.— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) June 15, 2017
Start Sports Ad Sales Manager right now : pic.twitter.com/pVD2AFDVxy
After completing 2 formalities of playing agnst Bangladesh & pak india will lift the tropy of #CT17 on #FathersDay #INDvBAN #Indvpakfinal pic.twitter.com/a8KLVlGOti— Freaky (@mltweetfreak) June 15, 2017
Keep calm as Daddy's are in planning to meet their son on 18 june- Father's day.#INDvBAN #INDvPAK #Indvpakfinal #CT17 pic.twitter.com/pVrtgBmuwm— Piyush raj (@Piyushraj619) June 14, 2017
With a South Asian final in the offing, the current English mood... #PAKvENG #ENGvPAK #INDvPak #ICCChampionsTrophy #INDvPAKFINAL pic.twitter.com/Outp1fetXp— Artfool Dodger (@artfooldodger) June 14, 2017
Torrent sites suddenly see a surge in downloads of Gadar.. Indians prepare for a grand finale #IndvPakFinal #IndvPak #CT2017 #EpicWar— Diwakar AP Pal (@DiwakarAPPal) June 14, 2017
Sarfraz- Bhai, all set?— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) June 4, 2017
Hafeez- Nahi bhai last paragraph baaki hai.
Sarfraz- Abe English ki nahi Cricket ki baat kar raha hoon#IndvsPak
Mera aggression hi hai mera shaasan ~ Virat Kohli #IndVsPak pic.twitter.com/4RCRGu3Jes— Hun??? ? (@nickhunterr) June 3, 2017
#INDvPAK #indvspak pic.twitter.com/OauHdD58HH— AJ (@DarrKeAage) June 4, 2017
???????????? ... yes they can stop kohli from scoring 100 in their on way ..???? letsss go pakistaaan .. ???????????? @imVkohli #CT17 #IndVsPak .. pic.twitter.com/ZfibOOGUWq— Namit Rajput (@NammiiRajput25) May 25, 2017
