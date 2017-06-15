TRENDING ON BS
Tweeple go berserk over a potentially lipsmacking India vs Pakistan final

Memes and tweets have been pouring all over the internet ahead of the Sunday final

Aparna Banerjea  |  New Delhi 

India's captain Virat Kohli celebrates scoring 50 runs during the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and South Africa at The Oval cricket ground in London. Photo: AP/PTI
Virat Kohli. Photo: PTI

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are all set to face each other in the most awaited and anticipated ICC Champions Trophy final.

People on Twitter have already started peddling their wicked humour well ahead of the final that will take place at Kensington Oval, London this Sunday.



India’s blockbuster semi-final win against Bangladesh on Thursday paved the way for Tweeple to indulge in dank memes and tweets that have been pouring all over the microblogging platform.

Here are a series of memes and tweets breaking the internet .
 

 

 image
