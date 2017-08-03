Tweeple have a field day over a 'bored' Sachin Tendulkar at Rajya Sabha

Sachin Tendulkar, the former Indian cricketer, who is also a MP, attended the on Thursday. While Tendulkar attended the proceedings of the Upper House, people on social media mocked his abysmal attendance record as an MP.

Tendulkar has been repeatedly criticised for his poor attendance in the A screengrab from TV soon went viral on Twitter and people began to caption Tendulkar's expression with funny tweets. Twitterati trolled the ‘God of Indian cricket’ for his awful attendance record as an MP.

People on Twitter took jibes on Sachin’s promotions of his biopic which was recently released. Few users nicknamed him as ‘Eid Ka Chand’. Some of the users were seen relating his abysmal attendance record to their own college attendance.

Not just Sachin, boxer Mary Kom was also present during the proceedings but it was only Sachin who became the subject of jokes on Twitter.

This development comes two days after Samajwadi Party MP Naresh Agarwal had questioned the absence of nominated members from the Agarwal had on Tuesday asked Tendulkar and actress Rekha to resign from the



Here's how Twitter took a jibe on attending Rajya Sabha:



A grumpy @sachin_rt comes back to school! After headmaster rapped knuckles pic.twitter.com/Iu3xLMuNlK — Poulomi Saha (@PoulomiMSaha) August 3, 2017

When Mom says "Satyanarayan ki Katha hai.. Baithna hi padega" pic.twitter.com/m8B8j2YOCC — Aladdin (@Alllahdin) August 3, 2017

Sachin attended today. Lagta hai aaj inverter ka koi ad Delhi mein shoot ho raha hoga. pic.twitter.com/rMP1IaL1gP — Aisi Taisi Democracy (@AisiTaisiDemo) August 3, 2017

Remember Ishan from TZP, this is him now. Feeling old yet? pic.twitter.com/384jq53cfz — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) August 3, 2017

Special appearance that will always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/COw70mSF02 — Phd in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) August 3, 2017

in Parliament.



"Sledging is so overrated in Cricket" pic.twitter.com/AyGDcbhEeD — TheFrustratedIndian (@FrustIndian) August 3, 2017

When you prefer parliament's session over Pujara's innings pic.twitter.com/YVo7gMxabm — InGenious (@Bees_Kut) August 3, 2017

Face tells all that no one shouted "Sachin Sachin" pic.twitter.com/2Wptf8k6vA — Dr. Gill (@ikpsgill1) August 3, 2017

(Rajyasabha)



Sachin- mujhe kuch bolna hai



Speaker- apne film ke promotion ke alawa kuch bhi bol sakte ho



Sachin- pic.twitter.com/EX0OnJUeEv — BAD BOY (@dwivedi_ji12) August 3, 2017

When you're new to school and no one sit besides you. pic.twitter.com/N8jjJAQC7k — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) August 3, 2017

1. PT Period

2. All other periods pic.twitter.com/QAx5aaSXof — Jalandar (@scriblng) August 3, 2017

My attendance in college is same as Sachin's in RajyaSabha.#SachiBaatYeHai — ☆Bleed Blue☆ (@vatsalpokar) August 3, 2017

*Rajyasabha*



Sachin- I want to speak



Speaker- Bolo



Sachin- My movie will be available on Amazon Prime from next week



Speaker - — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) August 3, 2017

People go to places where you don't expect them to go. pic.twitter.com/PuH6ctM9Co — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) August 3, 2017

What sachin must be feeling sitting there.. pic.twitter.com/sxITORNJVb — Ashish Vashistha (@blunders_pridee) August 3, 2017

When there's compulsory attendance for pre-placement talks in B-Schools. pic.twitter.com/2wq8LGgmcw — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) August 3, 2017