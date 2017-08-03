Tweeple have a field day over a 'bored' Sachin Tendulkar at Rajya Sabha

TRENDING ON BS
Anshul  |  New Delhi 

Sachin Tendulkar, Rajya Sabha
Sachin Tendulkar in Rajya Sabha (Image: ANI Twitter)

Sachin Tendulkar, the former Indian cricketer, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, attended the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. While Tendulkar attended the proceedings of the Upper House, people on social media mocked his abysmal attendance record as an MP. 

Tendulkar has been repeatedly criticised for his poor attendance in the Rajya Sabha. A screengrab from Rajya Sabha TV soon went viral on Twitter and people began to caption Tendulkar's expression with funny tweets. Twitterati trolled the ‘God of Indian cricket’ for his awful attendance record as an MP. 

People on Twitter took jibes on Sachin’s promotions of his biopic which was recently released. Few users nicknamed him as ‘Eid Ka Chand’. Some of the users were seen relating his abysmal attendance record to their own college attendance.

Not just Sachin, boxer Mary Kom was also present during the proceedings but it was only Sachin who became the subject of jokes on Twitter. 

This development comes two days after Samajwadi Party MP Naresh Agarwal had questioned the absence of nominated members from the Rajya Sabha. Agarwal had on Tuesday asked Tendulkar and actress Rekha to resign from the Rajya Sabha.

Here's how Twitter took a jibe on Sachin Tendulkar attending Rajya Sabha:
 

