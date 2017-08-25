Twitter goes berserk as Rs 200 notes hits market today

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday introduced the new in the market, and this got Twitter users excited. The introduction of the can be seen as a move towards remonetisation after the note-ban decision of November 8, 2016, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi scrapped the old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.



In a notification on Thursday, the central bank said: "The Reserve Bank of India will issue on August 25, 2017, Rs 200 denomination banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series, bearing the signature of Urjit R Patel, Governor, RBI, from select offices, and some banks".





The new Rs 200 denomination bears the motif of Sanchi Stupa on the reverse, with bright yellow as the base colour of the note. The new had first caught people's fancy when a version of it appeared on social media websites in April. However, the actual does not look anything like that version. The images that surfaced earlier showed the Rs 200 notes with blue as the base colour.

Starting today, the new notes will be available at ATMs and banks. Soon after the news, Twitter was flooded with reactions. Discussion and eagerness around the new note on the microblogging site saw some users commenting on the colour of the notes, while others made hilarious remarks.