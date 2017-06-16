TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Now, Aadhaar must for opening bank acc, transaction of Rs 50,000 or above
Business Standard

Twitter reacts to clarion call to 'expose' UP roads still full of potholes

Yogi Adityanath wanted to make roads pothole-free by June 15

Anshul  |  New Delhi 

Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seems to have been unsuccessful in delivering his first big promise after coming to power — pothole-free roads by June 15. Adityanath admitted that his government has been unable to accomplish this promise due to lack of funds.
 
In his first appearance on March 25, a week after coming to power in Uttar Pradesh Adityanath said that he has asked the PWD officials to ensure that the state roads were made pothole-free by June 15. He had also asked the officials to complete all work and projects within the prescribed time frame on a priority basis.

According to the latest government statistics, only 60 per cent of the task has been accomplished till date. The work was assigned to nine departments. The maximum repair work was given to the public works department (PWD). 

According to a report by IANS, the National Highways Authority of India had been tasked with repairs of 60 km of roads, of which 48.85 km is completed. The Panchayati Raj department has accomplished only 6.56 per cent of the target till June 15. Of the 3,890 km of roads assigned to it, only 255.12 km has been repaired. 

Officials said that besides lack of coordination, resource crunch was one of the main reasons for failing to meet the target. Similarly, the Mandi Parishad has faired badly and only 1,811 km of the set target of 10,193 km has been repaired. However, under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), the results are good. Of the 1,703 km, some 1,624.91 km has been repaired, an official further said.

Yogi Adityanath government will complete its 100 days in power on June 25. As the Yogi government failed to fulfill its promise, people have started targeting Adityanath for the same. Twitter handle, ‘History of India’ tweeted an image of Adityanath that is basically a screen grab of a news posted by FirstPost that reads ‘Yogi Adityanth promises potholes free roads.’ The tweet says, “Hello awesome people of Uttar Pradesh, Plz send pics of your nearby roads to Prove @myogiadityanath is not a Jumlebaaz but Man of His Words.”

The image went viral on social media and people started responding to it in a sardonic way. Here’s how the users are taking a sneer on this:

 

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Twitter reacts to clarion call to 'expose' UP roads still full of potholes

Yogi Adityanath wanted to make roads pothole-free by June 15

Yogi Adityanath wanted to make roads pothole-free by June 15
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seems to have been unsuccessful in delivering his first big promise after coming to power — pothole-free roads by June 15. Adityanath admitted that his government has been unable to accomplish this promise due to lack of funds.
 
In his first appearance on March 25, a week after coming to power in Uttar Pradesh Adityanath said that he has asked the PWD officials to ensure that the state roads were made pothole-free by June 15. He had also asked the officials to complete all work and projects within the prescribed time frame on a priority basis.

According to the latest government statistics, only 60 per cent of the task has been accomplished till date. The work was assigned to nine departments. The maximum repair work was given to the public works department (PWD). 

According to a report by IANS, the National Highways Authority of India had been tasked with repairs of 60 km of roads, of which 48.85 km is completed. The Panchayati Raj department has accomplished only 6.56 per cent of the target till June 15. Of the 3,890 km of roads assigned to it, only 255.12 km has been repaired. 

Officials said that besides lack of coordination, resource crunch was one of the main reasons for failing to meet the target. Similarly, the Mandi Parishad has faired badly and only 1,811 km of the set target of 10,193 km has been repaired. However, under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), the results are good. Of the 1,703 km, some 1,624.91 km has been repaired, an official further said.

Yogi Adityanath government will complete its 100 days in power on June 25. As the Yogi government failed to fulfill its promise, people have started targeting Adityanath for the same. Twitter handle, ‘History of India’ tweeted an image of Adityanath that is basically a screen grab of a news posted by FirstPost that reads ‘Yogi Adityanth promises potholes free roads.’ The tweet says, “Hello awesome people of Uttar Pradesh, Plz send pics of your nearby roads to Prove @myogiadityanath is not a Jumlebaaz but Man of His Words.”

The image went viral on social media and people started responding to it in a sardonic way. Here’s how the users are taking a sneer on this:

 
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Twitter reacts to clarion call to 'expose' UP roads still full of potholes

Yogi Adityanath wanted to make roads pothole-free by June 15

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seems to have been unsuccessful in delivering his first big promise after coming to power — pothole-free roads by June 15. Adityanath admitted that his government has been unable to accomplish this promise due to lack of funds.
 
In his first appearance on March 25, a week after coming to power in Uttar Pradesh Adityanath said that he has asked the PWD officials to ensure that the state roads were made pothole-free by June 15. He had also asked the officials to complete all work and projects within the prescribed time frame on a priority basis.

According to the latest government statistics, only 60 per cent of the task has been accomplished till date. The work was assigned to nine departments. The maximum repair work was given to the public works department (PWD). 

According to a report by IANS, the National Highways Authority of India had been tasked with repairs of 60 km of roads, of which 48.85 km is completed. The Panchayati Raj department has accomplished only 6.56 per cent of the target till June 15. Of the 3,890 km of roads assigned to it, only 255.12 km has been repaired. 

Officials said that besides lack of coordination, resource crunch was one of the main reasons for failing to meet the target. Similarly, the Mandi Parishad has faired badly and only 1,811 km of the set target of 10,193 km has been repaired. However, under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), the results are good. Of the 1,703 km, some 1,624.91 km has been repaired, an official further said.

Yogi Adityanath government will complete its 100 days in power on June 25. As the Yogi government failed to fulfill its promise, people have started targeting Adityanath for the same. Twitter handle, ‘History of India’ tweeted an image of Adityanath that is basically a screen grab of a news posted by FirstPost that reads ‘Yogi Adityanth promises potholes free roads.’ The tweet says, “Hello awesome people of Uttar Pradesh, Plz send pics of your nearby roads to Prove @myogiadityanath is not a Jumlebaaz but Man of His Words.”

The image went viral on social media and people started responding to it in a sardonic way. Here’s how the users are taking a sneer on this:

 

image
Business Standard
177 22