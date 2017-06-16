Twitter reacts to clarion call to 'expose' UP roads still full of potholes

-
-
The image went viral on social media and people started responding to it in a sardonic way. Here’s how the users are taking a sneer on this:
Hello awesome people of Uttar Pradesh, Plz send pics of your nearby roads to Prove @myogiadityanath is not a Jumlebaaz but Man of His Words. pic.twitter.com/AfO7qJ0Xpg— History of India (@RealHistoryPic) June 16, 2017
Bijnor-Meerut road this morning ?? #YogiTheRoadie pic.twitter.com/xu6qBwrwup— Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) June 16, 2017
Jai Shri Ram ????— Ved Prakash -AAP (@AAPVed) June 16, 2017
Ayodhya to Shrilanka via Kanyakumari The Highway constructed by CM Adityanath yogi. But paid media won't show u this! ???? pic.twitter.com/GM5pWN5Q5P
June 16, 2017
Gorakhpur city flyover, Haters will say this is Patna pic.twitter.com/hADeuj4okw— Tarique Anwer (@tanwer_m) June 16, 2017
???????? ???????? ?? ???????? ????? ?? ?? ????? ?????? ???? ?? ??? ??????? pic.twitter.com/VAzBgyHUYf— ??? ? ???? (@shams_z) June 16, 2017
Brand new Laxman Zula in Varanasi. pic.twitter.com/tN7gQLESeY— Mona (@MonaRR_) June 16, 2017
One of the may bridges on Ganga and Yamuna. pic.twitter.com/nGDlJ6keqr— Mona (@MonaRR_) June 16, 2017
it's Bhishma Khamba located in Pandeypur, banares...don't listen to anti-nationals, they ll say it's some Burj Khalifa in Dubai,bloody liars pic.twitter.com/fASo579mqE— purpleman (@iapurpleman) June 16, 2017
Lucknow to Allahabad flyover through the jungles. Yes it is visible from outerspace ???? pic.twitter.com/eIE3KdcThV— Karan Arora (@BatmanKaBhai) June 16, 2017
ALLAHABAD BANARAS SUPER HIGHWAY. And also see the lights glowing, but haters will say there is power cut since 17 hours. pic.twitter.com/povrUASVy0— ????? Sajjad (@ramzan_mubarak_) June 16, 2017
Varanasi to core,jupiter,milky way pic.twitter.com/IIuSMpuS81— Big Boss ???????? (@Ntrlunatic) June 16, 2017
Lucknow to Varanasi..amazing time #YogiForPm pic.twitter.com/pC6edPtXhA— Being ??????? (@Being_nastik) June 16, 2017
New Initiative - Wild Life Conservation in Pits. ???? pic.twitter.com/iw2VvvC1n5— shree laddha (@shreeladdha) June 16, 2017
