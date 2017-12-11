Twitter reacts with congratulatory messages for #VirushkaWEDDING

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) led congratulatory wishes for India skipper Virat Kohli, who on Monday married Bollywood actor in a private ceremony in

The couple took to Twitter to announce their relationship and social media has melted ever since.



Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you.This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey. pic.twitter.com/aobTUwMNAK — (@imVkohli) December 11, 2017



"Heartiest congratulations to this lovely pair. Wishing the couple a very happy married life," read the message on the cricket board's Twitter handle.



Heartiest congratulations to this lovely pair. Wishing the couple a very happy married life. https://t.co/d1gd5vCkiw — BCCI (@BCCI) December 11, 2017

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh also took to the social networking site to congratulate the newly weds.

"Jug jug jeeve eh sohni Jodi ..@imVkohli @AnushkaSharma rab hamesha khush rakhe (May this beautiful couple enjoy a long life. May God keep them happy always)," Harbhajan's tweet read.



Virat Kohli, Photo: Anushka's Twitter handle

Pacer Umesh Yadav also tweeted: "Happy married life both of you @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma have a wonderful life ahead may God bless u both with lots of happiness."

"Best wishes to both of you on your @imVkohli & @AnushkaSharma. Wishing you a life filled with all the blessings and joys of life," Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara wrote.

Former BCCI President Anurag Thakur also took to Twitter to wish Kohli and Anushka: "Heartiest congratulations to @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma for the new innings. Wishing you both all the best always!"



Heartiest congratulations to @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma for the new innings. Wishing you both all the best always! #VirushkaWEDDING — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) December 11, 2017



Ex-India Test opener Aakash Chopra wrote: "Shaadi Mubarak, @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma. May God bless you both with lots of happiness."

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi also congratulated the couple, saying: "Congratulations @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma on your May God Bless you two and give you happiness and a rewarding married life."



Congratulations @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma on your May God Bless you two and give you happiness and a rewarding married life. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) December 11, 2017



Indian women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal wrote: "Congratulations to the beautiful couple @imVkohli pajji and @AnushkaSharma for their "

Wrestler Geeta Phogat wrote: "Awww congratulations...you look soo cute together and wish you both happiness and love..@AnushkaSharma @imVkohli."

The was solemnised as per Hindu rituals at 2 p.m. in with the bride and groom looking resplendent in ensembles by celebrated couturier Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

The couple, who has been together for four years, is said to have chosen a luxury heritage resort Borgo Finocchieto, a little over 100 km away from Florence, for their nuptials.